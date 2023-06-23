Michael Purtle is exactly where he should be in life, seemingly as comfortable in his skin, at age 20, as the much older people he mingles with through his work.
He is the inviting face of Manilla-based stock and station business Purtle Plevey Agencies, and he was literally born for the role.
On a miserably wet winter's morning at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange, the 2023 NSW young auctioneer of the year flashed a crocked smile and spoke effusively about his passion for his work and one of his other great loves: the Pirates Rugby Union Football Club.
"There's a lot of corporate companies nowadays," the stock and sales agent said. "So to have a private family company, and to be able to work within it, is quite unbelievable - it's something very special."
Purtle was at TRLX to celebrate its 10th anniversary. He was also there on the exchange's opening day, by his father's side. Growing up, he was often by Patrick Purtle's side - absorbing, like the student of a master, all the facets of the business. He still is.
Purtle said he and his father started most mornings at 1am or 2am, "drafting cattle or sheep, getting ready for the sale".
He said:
It's a bit of a competition between him and I over who can get to work first. He's very passionate.
Purtle returned to Manilla after finishing year 12 at St Joseph's College in Sydney. More than two years later, he appears to have the well-balanced adulthood he no doubt envisaged as a child.
Sharing his Manilla home is his girlfriend, Edwina Carrigan, a teacher in the town. She won't be sideline when the loosehead prop packs down for second-placed Pirates against the seventh-placed Brumbies in Scone on Saturday.
Pirates will be without the Collins brothers for the clash - tighthead prop Andrew and hooker Tim, meaning Purtle will be the most senior member of the front-row. Andrew and Tim have been replaced by Joseph Tufrey and Tuks Cakacaka, respectively.
"Both are very good front-rowers as well," Purtle said of Tufrey and Cakacaka. "That something great about Pirates, that we've got so much depth."
Purtle is "grateful" to be involved with Pirates. "They're a really good bunch of people; they all care for each other. You know that they'd give you the shirt off their back."
You get the feeling that Purtle would do the same.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
