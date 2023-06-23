The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Gunnedah council has endorsed a housing strategy

RG
By Rachel Gray
June 24 2023 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Town's strategy set to boost housing supply amid crisis
Town's strategy set to boost housing supply amid crisis

One small town is doing all it can to ensure those who stay or move there have enough choice and affordability amid a national housing crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.