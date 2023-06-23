Town's strategy set to boost housing supply amid crisis

One small town is doing all it can to ensure those who stay or move there have enough choice and affordability amid a national housing crisis.
The Gunnedah Shire Local Housing Strategy was endorsed by the mayor and councillors at their June 22, ordinary meeting in the Elgin Street chambers more than a year after being on public exhibition for 34 days to November 24, 2021.
Mayor Jamie Chaffey said the strategy is a blueprint for the future to ensure ample land and amenities are allocated to cater for the changing demographics.
"It's not just about the housing, but it's about rezoning the land so adequate housing, and housing of the right type, can be built," Cr Chaffey said.
"There is a certain sector of the community that will be looking for small residential, agricultural blocks.
"And there'll be others who'll be looking to downsize, so that's if they're coming off the farm and looking for smaller units in the community."
The strategy encompasses all of the Gunnedah region, including the villages of Breeza, Kelvin and Carrol, with Cr Chaffey saying Curlewis is "a real "viable, affordable option for younger people" or those wanting to enter the property market.
Council members received 15 submissions from the public, which reflected in minor changes to the strategy in areas such as the type of dwellings needed.
With about 6000 homes in the Gunnedah region, at least another 580 are needed in the years to 2041, in order to cater for the growth of population currently sitting about 13,000, according to NSW government Regional Housing Taskforce report conducted in 2021.
The report also found that the rental supply in Gunnedah is very low, expensive or "below standard", with low income families or individuals being forced to live in "less than ideal arrangements".
- Rachel Gray
