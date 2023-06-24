Three new probationary constables will take up duty across the New England and Oxley Police Districts from next week.
The trio graduated from the Goulburn Academy on Friday, June 23, and were among 97 new officers set to bolster the thin blue line in commands across NSW.
Premier of NSW, Chris Minns, and the Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley, joined NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM to welcome the new recruits, who will complete a year of on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable.
"It is a privilege to stand with the 97 probationary constables here today, as they begin the next chapter of their policing career," Premier Minns said.
"There will be opportunities to develop new skills, to learn from experienced officers in this new workplace, and engage with the community.
"The skills and knowledge you have gained during your training has prepared you to become an integral member of a modern, world-class police force and the best force in Australia."
Police Minister, Ms Catley, welcomed the recruits to the "police family".
"These recruits are now part of a family, a team which works together and supports each other to best protect and serve the community," she said.
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM said each of today's attesting constables will have an integral part to play in keeping the NSW community safe.
"Today marks a very special day for every member of Class 358," Commissioner Webb said.
"There is something special about an individual who wants to join the police and make it their career.
"We are much more than a law enforcement agency. We are a police family, we are a crime prevention agency and a community engagement agency.'
Of the 97 new recruits, 72 are men and 25 are women.
The New England will get two new probationary constables and Oxley will gain one.
