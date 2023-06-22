The Northern Daily Leader
The Nats must listen and learn: Saunders

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 23 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
NSW The Nationals leader, Dugald Saunders MP, with Gunnedah MLC, Sarah Mitchell at the recent The Nationals' annual conference. Picture Simon Chamberlain
NSW The Nationals leader, Dugald Saunders MP, with Gunnedah MLC, Sarah Mitchell at the recent The Nationals' annual conference. Picture Simon Chamberlain

The Nationals NSW Leader and Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders, in his address to the recent annual conference in Tamworth, has emphasised the need to get the party's messaging to cover the broader scope of the public.

