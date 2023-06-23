A Tamworth surveying firm has beaten the big boys at their own game.
Hanlons Consulting bettered firms from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to win the medium consultancy category at the 2023 Surveying Consultancy Excellence Awards in Sydney.
The awards recognise consultancies achieving the "highest level of excellence" in the delivery of surveying services to communities across Australia.
READ ALSO:
In awarding the honours, judges consider those who have shown an outstanding commitment to business vitality and culture, business accreditation, staff development, community involvement, support for young professionals, and the professional image of surveying.
Twenty years ago, Tamworth's Mitchel Hanlon had a vision to be the best surveying firm in regional NSW and to build better regional communities.
The Managing Director of Hanlons Consulting says all too often regional kids lack opportunities.
"What we continue to provide for future generations is career pathways via a supportive, fun, educational team environment in the profession of surveying," Mr Hanlon said.
"Anything is possible when you have great people working together, towards the shared vision of building better regional communities."
CEO of Consulting Surveyors National Michelle Blicavs congratulated the winners and said they'd set incredibly high standards.
"These awards prove there is strength in our regions. It's great to see these small regional firms topping firms from our major cities. Small businesses need support and recognition for the contribution they are making," Ms Blicavs said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.