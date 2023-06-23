Over nearly 30 years, Jesse Everett and Leica Le Brocq have forged an unbreakable bond that began in primary school.
So it is fitting that, after Le Brocq became the first woman to play 100 games for the North Tamworth Bears last July, Everett will be the second to do so this weekend.
"It's an honour," Everett said.
"It feels like yesterday that we pulled the team together."
Everett and Le Brocq were two of the founding members of the Bears' league tag side in 2014 that has gone on to win two premierships.
When they began, Everett had "absolutely not" considered that she might someday play her 100th game for the club.
And without fellow veterans in Le Brocq and Kate Ferguson, she might not have made it this far in the first place.
"Leica and I are besties," Everett said.
"We went to primary school and high school together. I've known her for over 28 years, since we were five years old, so we're really quite close.
"If it wasn't for Leica and Kate, I may not still be playing."
While North Tamworth have enjoyed plenty of success on the field over the last nine years, Everett's life has changed markedly off it in that time.
She married her husband, Jake, in 2018, and the pair welcomed their first child, Chelsea, in August last year.
And though she was forced to sit out last season due to her pregnancy, that didn't stop Everett from staying involved however she could.
"I was still involved with the club. I'd come down and help out on game days," she said.
"It was a little bit of FOMO, I guess you could say. While I couldn't play, I still felt like I was part of the team."
But it was worth it, as Chelsea has been a spectator at almost all of her mum's games leading up to this weekend's milestone and is "definitely" a future Bear.
"Sometimes Chelsea comes down to training and watches us on game days," Everett said.
"It's nice to have a little cheerleader on the sideline. She might be in the North Tamworth Bears lineup in a few years, too."
The side will face off against the Narrabri Blues this Saturday in Narrabri, and though she is unlikely to celebrate her milestone after the game as she "doesn't go out very often these days", Everett appreciates the weight of the occasion.
"It's a big milestone, and it's nice to be recognised by the club," she said.
"It makes it a little bit special. This is only the second one in the Bears league tag side, it's definitely a nice achievement."
