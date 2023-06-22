The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

COVID, flu and RSV cases fall across Hunter New England

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 22 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Nathan Bartlett said the latest COVID wave was "a lot flatter and slower and it looks like it's gone past the peak".
Professor Nathan Bartlett said the latest COVID wave was "a lot flatter and slower and it looks like it's gone past the peak".

Notifiable COVID cases have fallen by 22 per cent in a week in the Hunter New England district, the latest NSW Health data shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.