A HOUSE in North Tamworth will be turned into a full-time medical clinic after the conversion got the tick of approval from council.
Tamworth Regional Council has given the green light to push ahead with plans to open a new health facility in the city's North.
A house, located at 62 Piper Street, will be converted into a doctor's surgery to cater for a growing demand for health services.
The plans, which were submitted by Hill Lockart Architects in November last year, reveal the clinic will include two consultation rooms, a procedure room, and an administration area on the busy North Tamworth street.
According to the plans, the location "will be beneficial for all members of the Tamworth community".
The application states a specialist doctor will lead the clinic, and administrative and reception staff will also be hired.
The clinic is expected to operate from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.
The house, which is situated just one block from the hospital, was earmarked due to its proximity to other health services.
"The proposed development will generate employment opportunities for professional employees of the health industry," the plans state.
The new clinic is also located on the same street as a brand new state-of-the art ambulance station.
Paramedics and ambulance staff have started there transition to the new North Tamworth site, but no official opening date has been set.
Part of the medical clinic conversion will include demolishing a shed and carport to make way for a seven space car park for staff and visitors.
No timeline has been set out for the project, but the demolition and refurbishment is expected to cost $265,000.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
