The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Dungowan to host Werris Creek in first Indigenous Round

By Zac Lowe
June 24 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trent Taylor, Kristi Kirk, Katrina Millgate and Paris Knox unveil Dungowan's Indigenous Round jersey.
Trent Taylor, Kristi Kirk, Katrina Millgate and Paris Knox unveil Dungowan's Indigenous Round jersey.

The thought of having an Indigenous Round had been percolating quietly among the Dungowan Rugby League Club for some time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.