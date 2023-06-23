The thought of having an Indigenous Round had been percolating quietly among the Dungowan Rugby League Club for some time.
But it wasn't until they played in the Manilla Tigers' Indigenous round in 2022 that the fire of motivation was truly lit.
"We were inspired by Manilla's Indigenous round last year," event organiser and Dungowan league tag player, Paris Knox, said.
"We were lucky enough to be a part of it, and it was such an awesome day. I thought 'More clubs in Group 4 should be doing something like this'.
"Recognising First Nations and Indigenous people of Australia and being able to showcase our culture on the footy field."
This Saturday will be Dungowan's first such event, which will feature custom-made jerseys by local Gomeroi artist, Kristi Kirk, and an Acknowledgement of Country and a smoking ceremony both to be done by Kaliela Thornton.
The jerseys, and the day as a whole, are sponsored by the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service. Their involvement was organised by first grade five-eighth, Trent Taylor, an employee of the service.
"It means a lot to me, it means a lot to our club," Taylor said.
"Especially the Indigenous blokes and ladies in our teams. I thought the time was right that it happened, and hopefully we can carry it on in the future."
Their opponents in this round will be the Werris Creek Magpies, who Knox said were "super keen" to participate.
"I've gotten a couple of messages saying that they're excited for the day," she said.
"We love playing Werris Creek, they're a great club and we look forward to being able to showcase some good footy and our culture with them."
Not only do Knox and Taylor want to see the Indigenous round continue into the future, they hope it can be adopted by Group 4 so every club has the chance to celebrate their Indigenous players.
"We've talked about it a few times since I've come back to Dungowan and started working at TAMS, how good a day like that would be within Group 4," Taylor said.
"Hopefully it can end up being a one-round thing where all clubs do it."
