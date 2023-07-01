The venue has been secured and the dresses have been fitted.
The countdown is well and truly under way for the second NAIDOC debutante ball.
Eighteen young debutantes and their partners are all set to make their grand entrance into community on Saturday, July 8, at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC).
NAIDOC debutante organisers Cassie Withers and Samantha Way said the lead-up is an exciting time for the girls.
"Everything is starting to fall into place," Ms Way said.
"We've been doing dance practice three times a week. Practicing the whole performance of what they'll be doing from the moment they walk out."
Ms Withers said the ball has been an amazing way to build the girls confidence and skills.
The night will include performances by awarding winner singer and actress Christine Anu, and Gomeroi rapper and storyteller Kobie Dee.
Ms Way said it is important to showcase successful Indigenous artists.
"We have some kids who are singing and performing as part of the debutante and by having those guests here it shows them if they can do it, so can they," she said.
"It is something we will look at going forward for the inclusion of Indigenous stars each year."
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has thrown it support behind this year's event, granting the committee's fee waiver request.
"It takes a big pressure off. This year's event is going to be bigger than last year's event, so having them backing us and supporting us takes the pressure off especially with such big stars such as Christine and Kobie joining the event," Ms Way said.
As the ball coincides with NAIDOC week, the event will celebrate this year's theme, For Our Elders, by honouring two community leaders, Uncle Len Waters and Auntie Audrey Trindall.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
