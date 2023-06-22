A chilly Sunday morning provided the perfect backdrop to a spot of market shopping in Tamworth's Peel Street on Sunday, June 18.
There was everything from cupcakes and dog treats, to leather goods and winter knits up for sale to keen shoppers.
And if you feel like you might need another market fix this weekend, don't forget the Calala Markets on Saturday, June 24.
Set up in the Calala Inn carpark, the markets sell a variety of goods including plants, books, honey, jewellery, craft, second hand products, baby wear, earrings and much more.
Stalls open from 8am.
