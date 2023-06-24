The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

NSW apiarists remain confident varroa mite can be beaten

By Emma Downey
June 25 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

So long as beekeepers do the right thing by undertaking mandatory hive surveillance and conducting regular alcohol washes, president of the Tamworth branch of the NSW Apiarist Association Ray Hull is confident NSW will eventually see an end to the varroa mite.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.