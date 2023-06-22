You're only young once - but sometimes that fact is lost on those who are yet to experience the slow decline of age.
Bailey Keech, it's safe to say, is not one of those people.
The Tamworth-based youngster is fully aware that he has the gift of time on his side, and has dedicated himself to making the most of it.
After he spent much of 2022 working for Bluedog Fencing and playing basketball for the Tamworth Thunderbolts' youth league team, Keech decided this year that, if he really wanted to pursue basketball seriously, his life needed a reshuffle.
To that end, he began working nights at The Tamworth Hotel as a bartender, and spends almost every day improving himself in the gym or on the court.
"Lately I've just been training a lot more, and that's given me the confidence to play better," Keech said.
"The results show in games ... I didn't get much time to train doing a 6am to 3.30pm shift [at Bluedog], because that's when the gym's open.
"Now working more nights, it's given me the day to train."
At just 20 years old, Keech knows now is his best chance to go all out in pursuit of his sporting dream.
"I'm giving it a shot, I'd regret it if I didn't," Keech said.
"I'd regret it if I didn't and it's good to have that mentality to go all in. And if it doesn't work out, at least I tried."
The move from youth league last year to the open men's state league division this year was a significant step up for Keech and many of his young Thunderbolts teammates.
But he has benefited from the presence of captain Scott McGann and American imports, Allante Harper and Kyle Gupton.
Keech has become particularly close to Harper, who has a similar stature and playing style, and the pair have even discussed how the youngster might be able to play overseas.
"I've definitely talked to Allante here and there about what kinds of things I could do," he said.
"We'll train one-on-one with each other, and he'll give me pointers on what it's like over there [in the US], and what I'll need to do to go well over there."
For the rest of the 2023 season, however, Keech's focus remains with the Thunderbolts.
This Saturday's match against Camden Valley Wildfire, who are one spot higher on the ladder, is Tamworth's first home game since May 27.
"This game can definitely help to push us above a couple of the teams above us if we win it," Keech said.
"Last time, we only just [beat Camden]. So hopefully we can really show them what we've got this time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.