Josh Hazlewood has said he endured "a long hour" while padded up as Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon produced a ninth-wicket partnership for the ages to secure Australia the first Ashes Test.
In fact, the Bendemeer Bullet - Australia's No.11 for the thrilling Edgbaston series opener and the last man in the dressing room - thought Australia's chances of winning were probably gone when Alex Carey's wicket left the tourists on 8-227 and still 54 runs shy of victory.
Cummins and Lyon defied the odds as Australia finished on 8-282 in their second innings - a famous Test win, certainly.
"It was a long hour," ABC reported Hazlewood as saying. "I was just sitting in the back of the room watching.
"When Carey got out, we probably thought that was it, but Patty [Cummins] is a class batter. An outstanding effort. It was an amazing game of cricket.
"It is still a long series, but it is a big swing. The first game is always important."
It had been widely speculated that Hazlewood, an Oxley High alumnus, would be left out of the first Test at Birmingham. The opening bowler finished with match figures of 3-109 off 25 overs.
