Following the tragic wedding bus crash near Greta that claimed 10 lives on June 11, the NSW Bus Industry Taskforce has launched an urgent investigation into examining bus and coach safety regulations in NSW.
The Minns Labor Government has instructed the taskforce to look at a number of concerns around safety management, seat belt use and regulatory arrangements.
"When tragic events like this happen, we need to look at what we can do to ensure this doesn't happen again," NSW transport minister Jo Haylen said.
"Passengers get onto buses and coaches expecting to be kept safe and the taskforce will look at what needs to be done to improve passenger safety across the industry."
The announcement also followed calls for stricter seat belt laws on buses after the horror accident in Greta that killed 10 people and injured 25.
The bus had been carrying guests back to Singleton following the Hunter Valley wedding of Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell.
Mr Gaffney's father, John Gaffney took to social media to express his grief and disappointment in the lack of seat belt laws earlier this week.
"Hopefully something positive can come out of this tragedy," he wrote in a LinkedIn website post.
"Fifty years ago the fitting and wearing of seat belts became compulsory in Australia for all occupants of motorcars saving countless lives since," the post read.
"Whilst my wife and I can't do this on our own we believe ultimately everyone who rides a bus should have access to a seat belt and be compelled by laws to wear them.
"If you can assist by lobbying your federal, state and members that would be appreciated. If a federal government petition could be set up that would be most appreciated."
Transport for NSW is working with NSW Police and will seek their recommendations on the implementation of any necessary measures to ensure the safety of the travelling public.
"We know seat belts save lives but if there needs to be more enforcement around this issue put in place so something like this doesn't happen again, we will do it," Ms Haylen said.
Ms Haylen has also appointed Darren Lane as a member of the taskforce to provide independent safety advice on bus operations in NSW.
"I thank Darren Lane for joining the taskforce and bringing with him decades of experience in the implementation of safety systems. His expertise will be crucial in reviewing what is already in place and what we can do better," she said.
The taskforce will review Transport for NSW's oversight of operators and their ability to actively manage, monitor and implement safety management systems; as well as engaging the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) to review any gaps in risk management of bus safety exits.
Specifically, the taskforce will examine the adequacy of retrofitting seat belts on school buses in regional NSW over the past 10 years.
They will consider expanding seat belts on buses to other areas of the state, and enforcement of seat belt laws and whether any design changes should be recommended
The taskforce will deliver any early findings on increasing bus and coach passenger safety by July 31, 2023.
