After achieving two of his rugby league goals this season, boom Tamworth teen Logan Spinks now has his eyes firmly fixed on his third and final goal: making the Australian Schoolboys side.
The mobile second-rower, 17, will represent NSW at the Australian Secondary Schools Championships at Redcliffe from June 30 to July 7.
His selection in the NSW team followed him playing for the NSW Country under-18 side this year - the first two goals he set himself ahead of this season.
"It was pretty awesome," he said of his NSW selection.
"I set a couple of goals this year, and that was one of them. So I was pretty happy.
"And Mum and Dad were pretty happy as well. So yeah, it was good."
Spinks's father, Michael, was an outstanding fullback for West Lions. Michael's father, Richard, also played rugby league.
On Wednesday, Richard drove his grandson to Wollongong for a three-day camp with the NSW team.
"He doesn't say much, but he supports me," Spinks said of his grandfather.
Next Thursday, Spinks will head to Redcliffe for the national championships.
"It just depends how I play down there, really," the Farrer First XIII captain said of his chances of making the Australian Schoolboys side, who will tour Papua New Guinea.
But I think if I play my best footy, I'll have a good crack.
In the midst of his best-ever rugby league season, Spinks would be the sixth Farrer student to become an Australia Schoolboy - a list that includes Alan Tongue, Tom Lahrs and, most recently, Max Altus.
On completing year 12 this year, Spinks will move to Sydney to link with Canterbury. He played SG Ball Cup for the Bulldogs this year, after being a Northern Tigers standout in the Laurie Daley Cup.
"I've still gotta finish school and finish my HSC, but I'm pretty excited," he said of what awaits him in Sydney.
