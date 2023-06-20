Shock, concern, and outrage were some of the reactions residents expressed upon learning their homes could soon be listed as a flood risk.
But the feedback those residents sent to council will not be available for the public to read for several months due to a recent rule change.
"There has been a recent update to our procedure regarding documents that have been on public exhibition," a spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said.
"We are not able to share information from a public exhibition until a report about the responses received has gone back to councillors for formal consideration - that is a formal report to council. Once the formal report has gone back to council we can provide information."
As the Leader previously reported, Tamworth's new Flood Risk Management Plan was put on public exhibition until Friday, May 19.
When the plan was first unveiled, residents told the Leader they were concerned for their property values and the cost of increased insurance premiums.
But the community feedback council asked for will be locked up until at least August, more than three months after coming off public exhibition.
A council spokesperson said the reason the report will take so long to be made public is because it needs to be approved by the Flood Risk Management Committee before it can go before council.
The new plan would make hundreds of houses in the hills of North and East Tamworth part of a flood zone, meaning developers will need to clear a higher bar of regulation to be allowed to build in the area.
Inclusion in the zone is based on research which show the areas where runoff could reach 150 millimetres across more than 10 per cent of the property.
Homes that would be inundated in a one-in-100 year flooding event have also been included.
