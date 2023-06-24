The wide open paddocks and small villages of New England will soon become the featured locations of a new indie film.
Production of the physiological thriller Girl in the Shadows will kick off in Moonbi on Monday, July 10.
Director Darren Hawkins said aside from the "magic" of the New England landscape what really blew him away was the people.
"After explaining to locals that this was a mirco-budget film with not a lot of money. Their first reaction was 'That's fine. How can we help you?'" he said.
"Hearing those words was a breath of fresh air, because when I normally shoot in a metropolitan area the response is different,
"It is such a shift to come up to a regional area to meet locals who want to help," Mr Hawkins said.
The story follows a small town cop who is struggling with PTSD and investigating the murder of a local reclusive hoarder.
But she soon discovers the case isn't what it seems.
As more bodies pile up she finds the case might be connected to a hate crime that she and her cousin were the victims of in their youth.
As the investigation progresses her mental health deteriorates, which leads to the discovery of an "explosive truth".
Filming will take place in locations around Moonbi, Kootingal, Nundle, Manilla, and Tamworth.
"We have a section of the film set in a retirement village ... we had a look at a retirement village in Moonbi. From the moment we pulled up I thought, 'Oh my god! This is exactly what I imagined'," he said.
"Nundle where we'll also be filming is a beautiful area. There is so much character in it, all I have to do is point the camera and start shooting, as the location already has so much character."
The film will add to the region's cinematic history. Hollywood blockbusters Unbroken and Superman Returns were both shot locally.
Mr Hawkins said the main cast will be from Sydney, but local residents will have small roles and the chance to work on the production side of the operation.
"If I'm coming up to make a local film, I want to include the locals. I want to give as much of an opportunity as possible," he said.
"Tamworth has a very active dramatic and musical community and I want to include those people in the filming."
The production will also bring economic benefits to the region.
"We're gonna buy back into the area where we can buying back into the area, such as food. We've hired a local chef to make hot food for the cold weather," he said.
Before the camera begins rolling Kamilaroi man Len Waters will conduct a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony.
"He'll come down for our first day on set. I found it very important to have that before we start filming," Mr Hawkins said.
