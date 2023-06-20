It was a chilly start around Hanging Rock, east of Nundle, on Tuesday morning with a lucky few awaking to a winter wonderland - albeit a fleeting one thanks to scattered snow falls in the district.
Despite a lack of forecast snow, Nundle photographer Fabian Norrie found mother nature had other ideas, capturing white drifts at Hanging Rock Lookout, Ponderosa Park Campground and Sheeba Dam.
This was the first snow for the season at Hanging Rock, and came on the tail end of a recent cold snap that has impacted much of the east coast.
While local conditions began to clear on Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecast temperatures to remain chilly to produce a forecast minimum for Tamworth of -4 degrees Celsius Wednesday morning. Further afield, Armidale was expected to hit a low of -6 degrees this morning, Glen Innes -4 degrees, and Inverell -2 degrees.
While the past week's temperatures have been below average in many places, according to the BoM we have yet to break any winter records.
A less severe cold front was now moving across the state which the bureau says is forecast to produce rain for Tamworth on Thursday and Friday. The forecast suggests a chance of 5-10 millimetres falling with slightly warmer temperatures than the past week; minimums were expected to fall within a positive range.
Tamworth residents can expect a return to warmer and sunnier days for the weekend, with temperatures ranging from 0-16 degrees on Saturday and 2-19 degrees on Sunday.
