Snow fall leaves Hanging Rock covered in icy beauty

By Emma Downey
June 20 2023 - 6:30pm
It was a chilly start around Hanging Rock, east of Nundle, on Tuesday morning with a lucky few awaking to a winter wonderland - albeit a fleeting one thanks to scattered snow falls in the district.

