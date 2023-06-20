Elton John and Billy Joel have collectively sold almost half a billion albums, and have dominated the world music scene for over 50 years!
Now, in a specially created show, internationally acclaimed Greg Andrew with his Elton John Experience teams up with Anthony Mara and his world class Billy Joel Celebration, to deliver the spectacular concert - The Elton John and Billy Joel Experience.
This show takes you on a musical journey of classic hits of spanning more than half a century, celebrating two of the world's greatest singer/song writers and piano players of all time. It will also recreate some of the moments from the duo's famous Face to Face world tour.
This incredible production will showcase the showmanship, virtuoso piano playing and crowd engagement that you would expect from these iconic performers. The Elton John and Billy Joel Experience is a two-hour non-stop show featuring hit after hit from these 2 brilliant performers.
Join us for a toe tapping walk down memory lane only at the Capitol Theatre - 8pm Friday 30 June.
Yikes - The school holidays are coming! What to do with your Thing 1 and Thing 2??!!
Here's an idea.... Bring the whole family to The Cat in the Hat for an experience they'll never forget.... The story has been around for over 50 years and kids still love it... just like you did!
Two bored kids (This was before iPads). One rainy day. And one crazy cat wearing a red-stripped hat (Where was the background check for that babysitter????). The Cat in the Hat interrupts this rainy afternoon with his unexpected visit to Sally and her brother's cosy home. Their outspoken pet Fish is astounded and concerned, but this cat will not be deterred. He will teach us all to make our own fun with nothing but a little imagination.
"It's fun to have fun, but you have to know how"
Along with Thing One and Thing two, the cat will fill the theatre with mischievous humour and madcap style.
Young and old alike will delight in this lively adaptation of a classic book coming to life before your very eyes.
Spoiler alert: Things run amuck, and quickly!
What a fun filled way to fill in some of the school holidays! For one day only at the TRECC with two shows - Wednesday 5 July at 11am and 2pm.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
