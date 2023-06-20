Two bored kids (This was before iPads). One rainy day. And one crazy cat wearing a red-stripped hat (Where was the background check for that babysitter????). The Cat in the Hat interrupts this rainy afternoon with his unexpected visit to Sally and her brother's cosy home. Their outspoken pet Fish is astounded and concerned, but this cat will not be deterred. He will teach us all to make our own fun with nothing but a little imagination.