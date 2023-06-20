The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

The Elton John and Billy Joel Experience is a two-hour non-stop show featuring hit after hit

By Theatre Talk
June 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Andrew with his Elton John Experience teams up with Anthony Mara and his world class Billy Joel Celebration. Picture supplied
Greg Andrew with his Elton John Experience teams up with Anthony Mara and his world class Billy Joel Celebration. Picture supplied

The Elton John & Billy Joel Experience

Elton John and Billy Joel have collectively sold almost half a billion albums, and have dominated the world music scene for over 50 years!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.