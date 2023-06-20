The Northern Daily Leader
Health

Drug addiction medication to be listed on PBS as of July 1, 2023

RG
By Rachel Gray
June 20 2023 - 5:00pm
Lia Mahony
Drug dependency is a growing issue in the Tamworth region, says one of the area's most respected pharmacists.

Local News

