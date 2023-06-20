Drug dependency is a growing issue in the Tamworth region, says one of the area's most respected pharmacists.
"It's a bigger issue than many people realise," Lia Mahony said.
Ms Mahony is the owner of Discount Drug Store on Robert Street, where the Opioid Dependence Treatment Program is administered to those receiving assistance in helping to end their drug addiction.
She said the stigma of people being on the program as "junkies or the wrong type of people" needs to change, as people become addicted to drugs via a variety of pathways.
"Sometimes they've been on legally prescribed analgesia that hasn't suited their needs. Sometimes they are using illegal drugs to self-medicate their mental health issues," Ms Mahony said.
"I've seen people come in for all sorts of different reasons, and they're definitely people from all walks of life. And I think that's one thing that a lot of the community don't understand.
"We have people from all sides of town who are on the program, many of whom hold down really good, valid jobs."
From July 1, opioid dependence treatment medicines such as beuprenorphine and methadone will be made available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) for a fraction of the cost.
Those paying up to about $15 per day will have their charges at private pharmacy counters reduced to about $30 per month at the most, with some only having to pay about $7.30
It is expected that the cost reduction will remove barriers for many people whose monthly costs can be a deterrent for those seeking treatment.
On average, one person in Australia dies every four hours due to an unintentional overdose, making it among the nation's top killers after car accidents, according to the Penington Institute.
