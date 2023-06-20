If a 16-year-old can drive a car, pay taxes, enlist in the army, pay rent, and work full-time - should they also be allowed to vote?
The 'Make it 16' campaign was launched nationally in federal parliament on June 14, and the Leader asked local young people what they thought.
Calrossy Anglican School Year 12 students Yvonne Sutton and Sophia Hanson said young people are increasingly becoming more politically and socially aware.
"It's honestly fair that young people can have a vote and have a say on relevant issues," 17-year-old Ms Sutton said
"Especially with social media there are a lot more 16-year-olds who know what is going on politically," 17-year-old Ms Hanson said.
"However, it is still very new and there are a lot of 16-year-olds who are still very unaware."
The campaign urges politicians to lower the voting age to allow 16 and 17 year old's have a say in elections and the upcoming Voice to Parliament referendum.
READ ALSO:
Tamworth Youth Mayor Chloe-Lee Opie said issues such as housing, cost of living, and climate change are what young people are facing today.
"A lot of young people these days are becoming quite politically active," she said.
Ms Opie's thoughts on the topic are entirely her own and do not represent the Tamworth Youth Council.
"When I first saw [the campaign] I was a little bit surprised that there are so many young people under the age of 18 who want to vote,
"I remember being in high school and thinking I would like to have my say and vote."
The lower age requirement is already a reality in a number of countries, including Austria, Ecuador, Argentina, Malta, Scotland, and Wales.
However, local teens say there are still concerns and questions that need to be addressed.
"When I first read about the 'Make it 16' campaign, I initially thought it'd be a good idea," Ms Hanson said.
"But, then as I spoke to a couple of people around me to get a feel about what they think on the topic, a lot of them immediately said 'no', especially those with siblings who are in younger demographics.
"Hearing that feedback from people made me think that with 16-year-olds now, a lot of them will not be ready to vote. I'm kinda on the fence about it."
One proposed solution is introducing early education in schools on how democracy works.
"If young people knew they got to vote that year they'd start to think, 'Oh, I need to educate myself on different parties in parliament house and what issues they are pushing for'," Ms Sutton said.
Along with letting 16 and 17-year-olds vote, Ms Opie also said there's the option to make it voluntary.
"There is a lot of 16-year-olds ready and maybe a handful of people not. If the voting age is changed making the it more voluntary instead of compulsory," Ms Opie said.
This is not the first time the voting age has been changed. In 1973, the Australian government passed an historic bill that saw the voting age lowered from 21 to 18.
"The make it 16 movement is gaining a lot of traction," Ms Opie said.
"I have spoken with the team behind it and they've spoken with their local representatives and local council members.
"I feel like they are making a real change in their community and we could as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.