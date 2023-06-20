The Northern Daily Leader
Council

Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins floats idea of removing state government

RG
By Rachel Gray
June 21 2023 - 6:30am
Doug Hawkins OAM
Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins does not see the value in having a three tier system and said Australia should just get rid of the state government.

