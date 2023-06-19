The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Parents to miss out as Active Kids voucher program cut said Dugald Saunders

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated June 20 2023 - 10:15am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders said the cuts to the voucher scheme would be 'disappointing' for families. Picture supplied
NSW Nationals leader Dugald Saunders said the cuts to the voucher scheme would be 'disappointing' for families. Picture supplied

Families will be digging deeper into their pockets to keep their kids in sport when changes to a popular voucher scheme come into force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.