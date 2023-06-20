The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Boxing: Enja Ryan has husband Wade in her corner for title fight

By Zac Lowe
June 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enja Ryan will fight for her first international title in Tamworth on July 1. Picture by Bridget Bartlett Photography.
Enja Ryan will fight for her first international title in Tamworth on July 1. Picture by Bridget Bartlett Photography.

Traditionally, a couple who work together, live together, and have many overlapping interests might run the risk of burning out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.