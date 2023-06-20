Traditionally, a couple who work together, live together, and have many overlapping interests might run the risk of burning out.
But Enja and Wade Ryan, both professional boxers who have been married for nine months, have measures in place to ensure that doesn't happen.
"We try not to bring it into the house," Enja said.
"It stays in the gym. Obviously we still have a few conversations about it and watch fights on the telly, but we like to talk about other stuff, other interests, aspirations, holidays, holidays, or what we're going to do next."
Over the last few weeks, however, boxing has dominated their lives as Enja prepares for her WBC welterweight Australasian title fight against Noppaket Srisawas, slated for the July 1 City vs Country fight card in Tamworth.
Though the pair train out of the Black 'n' Blue Boxing gym in Gunnedah under Dave Syphers, Enja said her husband has "taken on the majority of the [coaching] role this prep".
And there is nobody in the world she would rather have in her corner.
"I'm very, very lucky to have that, not many fighters these days have someone as experienced as him," Enja said.
"It's nice to have your husband ringside with you, he has a calming aura about him. It definitely makes me feel a lot more confident and calmer knowing that he's right there."
This bout marks the first time Enja has fought for a world ranking title, but she is not in the least nervous.
In fact, she jokingly chided the Leader for asking if she was.
"I'm just excited," Enja said.
"You should know by now that I am a bit of an adrenaline junkie. It's an exciting thing to be able to take a step forward in that world division."
With a record of 2-0, Srisawas is newer to the world of professional boxing than Enja. But she has an extensive amateur record, and the Gunnedah resident expects a tough fight at TRECC.
And since her last bout, a split draw against Zoe Putorak in February, Enja has worked to add new dimensions to her game.
"We've been doing a lot in terms of my speed, my head movement," she said.
"Lots of slipping, counter-punching, just really levelled it up and taken it to that next step."
Time spent at Tyson Langtry's gym in Kurri Kurri (in the Cessnock LGA) provided Enja with some "good-quality sparring opponents" in advance of July's fight.
She feels well prepared, and is eager to fight on what is expected to be a blockbuster card in Tamworth.
"Jamie Carroll has definitely organised the fight night at a professional level," Enja said.
"He's supplied the community with a great line-up of fights, and he's done a great job ... I'm looking forward to fighting on the night."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.