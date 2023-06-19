Charming home in ideal location | 43 Namoi Street, Manilla

THIS quaint home blends a modern touch with charm in an exceptional location.
The layout of the home allows for a seamless flow and creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining family and friends.
All bedrooms are generously sized; two are located at the entrance of the house, the main bedroom opens on to another room which would be perfect for a walk-in wardrobe or en suite. Bedrooms three and four are positioned at the rear of the property.
The spacious living and dining room is conveniently positioned in the centre of the home, beside the well appointed functional kitchen with an abundance of storage and bench space.
The bathroom has just had a make over with new flooring, paint and sink, with a combined shower and bath. There is a second shower in the outside laundry, ideal to service the outside room which can be utilised as a teenagers retreat, home office or for guests.
The home has evaporative cooling and ceiling fans throughout, as well as reverse cycle air conditioning and wood heating in the lounge.
Outside there are established trees and gardens in a fully enclosed yard. Double carport and three garden sheds are an added bonus to the property, with rear lane access. The home is set on a large (1008sq m) parcel of land.
It won't take you long to fall in love with this home, as it oozes in character and charm including high ceilings and timber floors. If you are seeking a home that allows you to move into right away then this home should be at the top of your inspection list.
Manilla is a welcoming community located on Fossickers Way, 45 kilonmetres northwest of Tamworth. Strolling down the main street you will be impressed with the variety of cafes, giftware shops and the renowned Manilla Bakery.
Manilla offers Catholic and government primary schools, a government secondary high school and a short drive to the UNE Tamworth Hub, which offers support and online learning facilities for students.
Community health is a priority in Manilla boasting a multi-purpose health facility with pathology, travelling specialists, aged care accommodation and two GP clinics; one based in the hospital and one in the main street of Manilla.
