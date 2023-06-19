The Northern Daily Leader
43 Namoi Street, Manilla is on the market for $485,000

Updated June 19 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:39pm
Property of the week | 43 Namoi Street, Manilla

Charming home in ideal location | 43 Namoi Street, Manilla
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Purtle Plevey Agencies
  • AGENTS: Sally Purtle (0427 217 089), Katie Agnew (0447 852 080)
  • PRICE: $485,000
  • INSPECT: By appointment

THIS quaint home blends a modern touch with charm in an exceptional location.

