After two defeats from their previous three matches, the Guyra Super Spuds men bounced back in a big way against the Warialda Wombats.
The Group 19 rugby league competition resumed on Saturday after the long weekend hiatus and the Spuds were at home to the Wombats.
The hosts were first to score through Wes Kelly but then the Wombats jumped in front with two tries.
Prolific try-scorers Mark Walker and Corey Torrens posted three tries between them leading into half-time to hold a 16-8 lead at the break.
Warialda were first to score after half-time but from there, Guyra dominated.
Walker notched up his third, Torrens his brace and Jayden French, Brock Laybutt and Alistiar Connors all added their names to the try-scorers' list.
The final score was 50-16.
Super Spuds president Grant Robertson lamented their poor start.
"We were terrible in the first-half," he said.
READ ALSO: 'Showed a lot of guts': Roos upset Magpies
"Warialda niggled all day and it seemed to get to us a bit, but once we got on top we rolled over them.
"Mark Walker stepped up when we needed him and we stayed pretty disciplined considering the nature of the game. It was not our best performance but sometimes you have to win a bit ugly."
In the league tag, the in-form Spudettes gave last year's grand finalists a run for their money but were beaten 16-8.
"The girls had won three in a row and really gave it to Warialda for most of the game," Robertson said.
"At 8-6 up they just couldn't go on with it and started missing tags later in the game.
"We seem to love getting into these close games, but we don't always seem to know how to win them.
"It was a good effort and another learning opportunity."
The Super Spuds head to Uralla's Woodville Oval this Saturday to face the Walcha-Uralla teams for round 10.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips.
