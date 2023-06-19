It's now or never: local military Tattoo set to rival Parkes' Elvis Festival

From small things big things grow, and it's on this premise that Liverpool Plains mayor Doug Hawkins says the Quirindi Military Tattoo has enough pull power to rival the Elvis Festival in Parkes.
"The first festival in Parkes had about 195 people in attendance," Cr Hawkins said of the Elvis-themed, mass get-together that kicked-off in 1993.
"But there were about 25,000 people in the most recent one and it brought $15 million into the town and went for three or four days.
"So it's the same principle we've applied to the Military Tattoo in Quirindi and I think it also has the potential to grow."
The Quirindi Military Tattoo, or military parade, complete with bagpipes, drums, Highland dancing and fireworks, attracted about 400 people to the first ever festival held in 2017 at Longfield Oval.
The military tattoo has been on hold since 2019 due to COVID, with Cr Hawkins promising an even "bigger and better" one in March, with enough of the budget saved up to include a pre-parade on Friday to "get everyone excited".
"I still never get tired of listening to those five or six basic military tunes that the military pipes play in the Edinburgh Tattoo," Cr Hawkins said of the world's most popular military tattoo held every year in Scotland.
Cr Hawkins said the primary reason for the event was to find something unique to the Liverpool Plains, with its many pipe music-loving descendants from countries such as Scotland and Wales.
The plan for next year's military tattoo is also expected to include Indigenous festivities from the local Kamilaroi people and a traditional warrior dance from the New Zealand Maori group.
The Parkes' Elvis Festival was established on the king of rock n roll's birthday in January 1993 by locals Anne and Bob Steel. Though Elvis Presley himself never stepped foot in Parkes, NSW, the event has become popular the world over.
Meanwhile, the word 'tattoo' originates from the 17th century Dutch phrase "doe den tap toe" which means "turn off the taps"; a signal for tavern owners to stop the flow of alcohol so soldiers could make their way back to their barracks.
