At the end of today's first grade game between the Gunnedah Bulldogs and Dungowan Cowboys, Mick Schmiedel was a happy man.
By contrast, Cowboys captain-coach, Brett Jarrett, was a portrait of frustration.
Were an onlooker to judge by reaction alone, they would likely never guess that Schmiedel's Bulldogs had just lost, 26-18, at Kitchener Park.
And at half time, when his side was up 20-0, Jarrett didn't think the game would leave him feeling irked.
"It's frustrating. We just can't put our best 80 minutes together," Jarrett said.
"To be 20-0 up and only just scrape home in the second half - I'm proud of the boys' effort, but we've got a lot of work to do."

His mood wasn't helped by a lopsided penalty count - which stood at 13-2 according to Group 4 Media's unofficial tally - but Jarrett conceded that the Cowboys were "not responding well to the penalties" either.
Schmiedel, on the other hand, was tired, but proud of the way the Bulldogs refused to lie down and concede victory after an emotionally draining first half.
"I'm pretty proud," Schmiedel said.
"20-0 at half time, we could have put the cue in the rack and given up. But ... that's probably the first time all year it had been so calm at half time. We just sat down, had a drink, had a chat, and fixed a few things."
Gunnedah centre, Charlie Lawrence, got the ball rolling for the home side early in the second half with their first try of the game, which was soon followed by a second as the Bulldogs roared back into the contest.
After dominating much of the play, the hosts crossed for a third with roughly 10 minutes to go and had all the momentum on their side.
But luck didn't go their way, as there were missed opportunities and Dungowan took one of their few chances to score and ran with it, which extended their lead to eight points with just five minutes remaining.
In the end, Gunnedah couldn't get the job done, but Jarrett was blunt in his assessment of the Cowboys' win.
"We're going to have a tough last five or six weeks if every game is going to be like that," he said.
"To the boys' credit, they found a way and got the win in the end. But we're just not helping ourselves at the moment."
