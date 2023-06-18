Just Believe has finished his incredible and trailblazing European campaign with an extraordinary second placing in the Norrbottens Stora Pris at Boden on Sunday morning.
The Swedish Group 1 was last stop of Just Believe's Sweden tour and the gelding, part-owned by Tamworth's Terry Browne, Mark Lowe, David Pike, Bob Peterson, Judy McDonell and Inverell's Margot Sweaney, was outstanding, sitting in the breeze outside world-leading Francesco Zet and running him all the way to the line for a close second for trainer Jess Tubbs.
"So proud of him mate, that was as good as winning," Greg Sugars said.
The leading Australian reinsman eased forward from the starting gates as Mellby Jinx rocketed to the front from his outside, with short favourite Francesco Zet balancing up from gate one.
Sugars settled three back in the running line before advancing three wide when Francesco Zet claimed the lead, with Just Believe sitting in the breeze for the last mile of the 2140-metre middle distance race.
Sugars pressed on the leader's hip for the entirety of the trip, giving a length off the final turn but digging in to gain ground on the line and claim a brilliant second ahead of Mellby Jinx.
"Everyone here has told us how good Francesco Zet is, so to park outside of him the whole way and go down fighting like that I'm super proud," Sugars said.
The outstanding result caps off a campaign that has reaffirmed how far Australia's trotting breed has come courtesy of the likes of breeding trailblazer Pat Driscoll of Yabby Dam Farms.
Driscoll paired US mare Heavens Above (by US sire Like A Prayer) with French stallion Orlando Vici to produce Just Believe, who preceded to have an outstanding career for Cranbourne trainer Michael Hughes.
In September 2022 he joined Tubbs and Sugars' Larajay Farm camp and found a new level, winning country cups before claiming Australia's top trotting trophies the Inter Dominion and Great Southern Star in an extraordinary summer.
That prompted an invitation to Sweden's Elitloppet, which his big and adoring group of owners readily accepted.
While 'The Elite Race' didn't go to plan, with Just Believe breaking in the final straight after striking traffic when he loomed ominously, he had caught the eye of a supportive Swedish contingent and then enhanced his reputation with a brilliant third at Ostersund.
That would see Just Believe enter the Norrbottens Stora Pris on the second line of betting and he proved he was worth all the adulation, putting in an outstanding, brave run that has Sweden wanting more.
"Next year's definitely a possibility if all goes well and everyone wants to do that again," Sugars said.
"I'd love to come back. But for now our time is done, I have to get back home and do some work."
