The Swedish Group 1 was last stop of Just Believe's Sweden tour and the gelding, part-owned by Tamworth's Terry Browne, Mark Lowe, David Pike, Bob Peterson, Judy McDonell and Inverell's Margot Sweaney, was outstanding, sitting in the breeze outside world-leading Francesco Zet and running him all the way to the line for a close second for trainer Jess Tubbs.