Harness Racing: Just Believe finishes second in Sweden finale

By Michael Howard
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 10:30am
Picture Shutterstock
Just Believe has finished his incredible and trailblazing European campaign with an extraordinary second placing in the Norrbottens Stora Pris at Boden on Sunday morning.

