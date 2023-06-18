The Northern Daily Leader
Outlook Tamworth roundabout on Calala Lane will finish sooner than expected

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 19 2023 - 5:00am
The roundabout on Calala Lane will be completed sooner than expected. Picture by Peter Hardin
Construction of a second roundabout on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares has been sped up by a decision to increase work hours.

