Construction of a second roundabout on one of the city's busiest thoroughfares has been sped up by a decision to increase work hours.
The contractor for the project on Calala Lane between Goonoo Goonoo Creek bridge and Inala Close was recently granted a request to extend single-lane closures to allow work to run from 8:45am to 3pm.
Traffic control was originally set from 9:30am to 2:30pm each day, meaning workers now have an additional hour and a quarter each day to work on the project.
Council has confirmed the new hours means the roundabout will be finished sooner than expected, though it didn't provide a specific time frame.
"As it is not a council-run project we cannot provide definitive advice as to the completion date for the project. The completion date will be dependent upon materials availability and weather delays," a spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council said.
Former chairman of council's traffic committee Ray Tait previously told the Leader he has "serious reservations" about Calala's second roundabout.
"They've gone through so much in terms of traffic chaos and delays out there with the other roundabout," he said as preparations for construction started in April.
The original project was given a five-month period from the beginning of May, meaning it should be finished in early October, if not sooner.
The roundabout is being built to cater for a predicted increase in traffic to newly-developed residential estate, The Outlook Tamworth.
According to council, the request to increase work hours was made by the contractor to make it easier for workers to supply and install concrete.
"Council officers monitored traffic at the site and determined that the extended hours still avoid peak traffic periods," the council spokesperson said.
Motorists have been advised to consult LiveTraffic for the latest updates.
Shortly after the increased work hours were approved, The Outlook's developers also submitted an application to begin their fifth stage of construction.
If approved, the next stage of construction will bring the housing development 28 lots closer to its overall goal of building 474 new homes in Calala.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
