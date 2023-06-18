Boggabri have claimed their second big scalp of the season after snapping Werris Creek's four-match winning run with a 34-20 victory at Jubilee Oval.
After their fourth win of the season the sixth-placed Roos are two points behind the fourth-placed Bears, whom they beat in round one, while they avenged a 56-4 away loss to the Magpies in round two.
Roos coach Shane Rampling saluted his players' resolve in the round nine encounter. He said it was an "exciting" match.
"We showed a lot of guts today [Saturday]," he told Group 4 Media.
"The Creek are a good side, and we lost Nic Millar, after 20 minutes, to a knee injury.
"The boys just played some real good footy, had good shape and the forwards did their job - they got us to where we needed to be and that let the backs do [their jobs]."
Boggabri led 16-10 at half-time.
"We got to the lead and stayed in front," Rampling said. "Had to defend well and did."
Meanwhile, first-placed Moree remained undefeated with a 70-18 home mauling of winless Narrabri on Sunday.
