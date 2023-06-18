The Northern Daily Leader
Soccer: North Companions finish off first round with 4-nil shut out of Tamworth FC

By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 18 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 4:00pm
New dutch recruit Tomas van Riet continued to impress for North Companions as they scored a 4-nil win over Tamworth FC on Saturday to round out the Northern Inland Premier League first round.

