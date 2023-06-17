Will George's gait is infused with a newfound confidence. After adding some 20kg of muscle to his frame, the 18-year-old is ready to begin the rest of his life.
That will occur when the Tamworthian starts his nursing degree at the University of Wollongong next year. Ultimately, he wants to study medicine and specialise in paediatrics.
He will need to have a strong mind and body to achieve the goal, his road ahead long and exhaustive.
At No. 1 Oval on a lovely winter's afternoon on Saturday, the Farrer alumnus used his bigger body to produce a standout performance in the midfield for the Swans as they beat Gunnedah 15.18 (108) to 8.3 (51).
This time last year, George - whose family has deep connections with the the Swans - weighed just over 50 kilograms. He has bulked up through pumping iron and an improved diet.
"I was very skinny last year," he said. "So I tried to increase my muscle mass so I'd have more of a chance in the midfield."
"I love the confidence it's given me," he said of his new look, adding that he could now be "very open" with people he did not know. "It's easier to talk to anyone."
George is in the midst of a gap year so he can save money before going to uni. He's a barman at Tamworth Services Club, and is looking for a second job.
"I just can't wait until I leave Tamworth, to be honest," he said, adding that he had never lived away from home before.
"This is gonna definitely be difficult," he said of starting uni. "But it will be a lot of fun, and I'll make new friends at Wollongong."
Swans president and player Josh McKenzie said George - a second-year senior Swan - had to "step up" this year after the club lost a number of players following last season.
McKenzie said:
And he's done a great job for us. He led the way again today [Saturday] ... He's just got a good, hard work rate. Everything he does is pretty strong.
Against the last-placed Bulldogs, the Swans rebounded strongly from a last-start loss to the Kangaroos. And following the Roos' 174-point loss to the first-placed Saints in Inverell on Saturday, the Swans have jumped the Roos into third place on the ladder.
The Swans ran riot in the first quarter against Gunnedah, booting six goals and six behinds, while keeping the Bulldogs scoreless, to lead by 42 points heading into the second quarter. The visitors were more competitive for the rest of the match, but the damage had been done.
Damien Thom and Jake Cosgrove both kicked four majors for the Swans.
McKenzie said: "We were very respectful of the Bulldogs spirit, so we focused on maintaining pressure - which we did a really good job of in the first quarter, where the game was really won."
