The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Group 4: North Tamworth co-captains steer Bears to win over Kootingal-Moonbi

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 17 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Josh Schmiedel and Scott Blanch have nearly a combined four decades of experience playing first grade rugby league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.