ACM is all over Saturday's football action.
Samantha Newsam will be at Walcha when the fourth-placed Rams host second-placed Pirates.
The Rams are coming off a 19-29 draw against Inverell, while Pirates downed Narrabri 54-22 in the last round.
Kick off is 3.15pm.
At Jack Woolaston Oval, Zac Lowe will be sideline when the fifth-placed Bears meet the fourth-placed Roosters.
In the previous round, Norths halted a three-game losing run with a 32-26 defeat of Boggabri, while Kootingal-Moonbi lost 33-22 to Moree.
Kick off is 2.45pm.
At No 1 Oval, Mark Bode will be reporting on the men's and women's clashes between the Swans and Gunnedah.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
