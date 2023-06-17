The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Tamworth residents 'Chill-out' in Bicentennial Park

By Newsroom
Updated June 18 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of Tamworth locals made the most of the chilly conditions on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.