Hundreds of Tamworth locals made the most of the chilly conditions on Saturday.
While temperatures didn't get above 18 degrees in the sun all day, locals were enjoying some time out in Bicentennial Park.
As well as a giant snow machine, 'Chill-out' brought together a bunch of gourmet food stalls, amusement rides, retail market stalls selling things like jewellery, candles and clothing, and even some roving characters for the young and the young-at-heart.
READ ALSO:
Some people even brought their own picnic rugs and set themselves up for the afternoon's activities.
There was also live music to keep the crowds entertained well into the evening.
Organisers say their goal is to promote social well-being and community interaction in rural and regional communities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.