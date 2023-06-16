He was one of the shining lights for the Queensland Reds this season and Harry Wilson has been rewarded with a second straight Stan Pilecki Medal.
The Gunnedah junior became the ninth Queenslander to win multiple Players' Player awards, and joins Taniela Tupou, Samu Kerevi, Liam Gill, Will Genia, David Croft, Chris Latham and Jason Little in winning the medal in consecutive years.
It capped off a stellar season in which the back-rower featured in all 15 of Queensland's fixtures in 2023, scored five tries and led the competition in carries (211).
He polled 268 votes to finish ahead of clubmate and back-row partner Fraser McReight (234).
Jordan Petaia (208) was third in the count with co-captains Tate McDermott (191) and Liam Wright (187) rounding out the top five in fourth and fifth respectively.
Wilson was awarded the medal at the Queensland Reds' end of season awards dinner at South Bank's Emporium Hotel, and was also, along with Inverell's Jock Campbell, recognised for notching his 50th Queensland cap during the season.
In other awards Tom Lynagh was named Queensland's Rookie of the Year after a breakout season in the number-10 jersey, while hooker Matt Faessler was recognised as the player who best embodies the Spirt of the Reds.
Wilson's award win comes as another former Gunnedah junior and Harry - Harry McLaughlin-Phillips - prepares to head to South Africa on Sunday with the Junior Wallabies for the U20 World Championships.
McLaughlin-Phillips got his first taste of rugby with the Red Devils when living in Gunnedah while his parents Jodie and Andrew ran the Court House Hotel.
They later relocated to Queensland with McLaughlin-Phillips going on to attend Brisbane Boys College for high school, where he was in the same year as another talented Gunnedah export Ben Gunter.
The Reds young gun warmed up for the championships with a starring performance in their 92-17 warm-up win over the Australian Barbarians.
Playing at fullback, rather than his preferred five-eighth, he stepped his way off the left and blitzed through the Barbarians defence for a try, and had a hand in several other of the Junior Wallabies' tries.
"He's a good talent," Junior Wallabies coach Nathan Grey told Rugby.com.au on McLaughlin-Phillips.
"It's great to have that flexibility in the backline and the guys have a good understanding of how we want to play.
"It's important to have those players when you're going into the tournament with only 30 guys and five games in a row."
The Junior Wallabies open their campaign against Fiji on June 25 (12:30 am AEST).
