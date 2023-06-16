The newly refurbished Rotary Club emergency lodges have officially opened at Tamworth hospital.
The lodges have been relocated to the old helicopter pad, with the original lodges being redeveloped for the new Banksia mental health unit.
The project was undertaken in partnership between Rotary Club of Tamworth Sunrise and Hunter New England health (HNEh).
Rotary District 9660 District Governor Neville Parsons said it's great to see Rotary helping the local community.
"It's making a difference," he said.
"The community benefits comes through in having these lodges on site and achieving this through the partnering of rotary with HNEh."
The new units consist of two, four-bedroom lodges and two studio apartments.
Past President of Tamworth Rotary Sunrise Adam Greene said the units will be made available to the relatives of emergency patients seeking accommodation.
"If someone has an accident in Moore and are transported to Tamworth hospital in the middle of the night and they have family travelling into town, instead of them struggling to find accommodation somewhere in town they'll be able to use these lodges instead," he said.
"The keys are kept in emergency. Literary, in the middle of the night they can get emergency accommodation.
"The location of these lodges is close to the emergency department, allowing for them to be on site and close."
Tamworth hospital is the major rural referral hospital for the New England region.
HNEh general manager Kylie Whitmore said referrals can come from Moore, Inverell, Glen Innes and other surrounding areas.
"Because Tamworth has a special level of facilities it means people who can't be looked after in a smaller hospital can come here," she said.
"Particularly for specialist care, whether that be for emergency, cardiac, or maternity. So having these lodges will help accommodate for those patients' families," she said.
HNEh will continue to collaborate with Rotary for the general upkeep of the lodges.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
