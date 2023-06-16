A man and four teenage boys will face court following a string of alleged offences in the New England region.
About 9.50pm Thursday, June 15, police officers received reports of an alleged fail-to-pay by a white Volkswagen Touareg at a service station at Boggabilla, north of Moree.
A short time later, officers saw the vehicle in Maude Street, Moree, and signalled the car to stop.
When it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, however It was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
About 11pm, the Volkswagen allegedly drove directly at police, before it continued north on the Newell Highway.
The Volkswagen stopped at Boolooroo rest area on the Newell Highway and occupants allegedly assaulted the driver of another vehicle nearby. The group fled the location with the man's car keys, mobile phone and wallet.
About 40km north on the Newell Highway, police successfully deployed spikes and the car came to a stop, before all five occupants fled on foot.
Two boys - aged 16 - were located hiding under a tree in a paddock. They were arrested and taken to Moree Police Station.
One 16-year-old was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly; aggravated robbery and use corporal violence; and use offensive weapon in company to prevent detention.
The other boy was charged with aggravated robbery and use corporal violence; and possess prohibited drug.
Inquiries revealed that the Volkswagen was reported stolen from a motel in Goondiwindi earlier this week.
Following inquiries to locate the other three occupants, officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team located and arrested a man and two boys walking along the Newell Highway, about 40km north of Moree, about 9.40am Friday, June 16.
The group was taken to Moree Police Station, where an 18-year-old man was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; aggravated robbery and use corporal violence; and aggravated break and enter with intent in company.
A 17-year-old was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; and aggravated robbery and use corporal violence.
A 14-year-old boy was charged with two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception; two counts of be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; and aggravated robbery and use corporal violence.
The man was refused bail to appear at Inverell Local Court Friday, June 16. All boys were refused bail to appear at a children's court Friday.
Inquiries by officers attached to Operation Mulga continue.
Operation Mulga was established by New England Police District to investigate property-related crimes in the Boggabilla, Mungindi and Moree areas.
