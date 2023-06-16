OXLEY police have warned a crackdown on drug and gun supply in Tamworth will continue after two raids in as many days in the city.
For the second day in a row, officers from the Oxley Proactive Crime Team (PCT) stormed a property, this time in Belmore Street in West Tamworth, as part of a drug probe.
Inside the home, police uncovered what they allege is prohibited drugs, a prohibited weapon, and other items connected to the investigation.
No arrests were made on Thursday, but Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy confirmed charges would be laid. He remained tight-lipped on some of the detail because of "ongoing investigations".
"This was another search warrant that stemmed from information supplied from the community," he told the Leader on Friday.
The raids are part of a secret operation targeting suspected firearm and drug supply.
"The supply of prohibited drugs and firearms into the community is a priority for Oxley police and we will continue to disrupt illegal activity in the community," Detective Darcy said.
"The investigations into both of these search warrants are continuing with further charges expected."
Thursday's raid was the second drug sting by police after they stormed a house in David Street in South Tamworth on Wednesday.
Christopher William Jack Stevens was arrested at the David Street location and is behind bars on four drug and supply-related charges. He has not been required to enter pleas to the allegations.
His bid for bail was denied in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday by magistrate Julie Soars.
During the raid, police seized an amount of drugs; drug-related equipment; as well as a mobile phone and other items.
"Targeting drug supply and other related activity is a focus for police because we know that it impacts on other crime rates including property crime," Detective Darcy said.
"We make no apologies for stamping out this behaviour and we will continue to target those behind drug and or firearm supply."
Investigations are continuing into the goods seized at both locations.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
