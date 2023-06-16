ANDROMEDA Industries rubbed shoulders with manufacturers from Sydney and the US at a forum hosted by international defence experts.
The Moonbi business pitched its unique Superflex Plaited Steel Cable and various items from the rubber division to the AUKUS Forum held on Thursday, June 15.
Reactions to the products were positive, customer relationship manager Geoff Bower said.
Samples of the cable were passed around so that participants could feel its flexibility and understand the diversity of its applications, he said.
The rubber was well received, he said, to be used on the ground under heavy machinery for erosion control.
"It definitely opened up some avenues which could potentially lead to future discussions," he said.
The next step for Andromeda Industries is to recuperate, regather, and continue moving forward with the forum and the opportunities it provides.
The company has applied its products to the Navy before, and this is another avenue to pursue, Mr Bower said.
"It potentially just opens us up to a whole other section, both nationally and internationally," he said.
"I think that's the biggest thing, it just opens up the doorways."
AUKUS Forum chairman Michael Sharpe has been visiting companies across the New England North West region to take advantage of opportunities from the security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
