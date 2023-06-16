The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Andromeda Industries Superflex Plaited Steel Cable and rubber division 'well received' by AUKUS Forum

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
June 16 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANDROMEDA Industries rubbed shoulders with manufacturers from Sydney and the US at a forum hosted by international defence experts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.