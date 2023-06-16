Children from Kootingal and District Preschool enjoyed a special story time at the Tamworth City Library on Friday, June 16.
The joint session was run in conjunction with Tamworth's Sister City, Sannohe in Japan.
Children both in Tamworth and in Sannohe listened to Old McDonald Had a Farm featuring Australian animals, as well as Hattie and the Fox, which were read by the Tamworth librarian in English.
They also did a kids Welcome to Country, and sang Bubble Pop and Five Little Fish.
From Japan, over Zoom, they challenged the kids to an animal quiz where they had to guess animals based on the sound they make.
They also sang the Japanese equivalent of Heads Shoulders Knees and Toes.
Luckily for locals this was not just a one off.
If you would like to get involved, further Story Time sessions with Sannohe will also take place on: July 21; October 20; November 17; December 22; and March 15, 2024.
