It's not your typical bank staff attire, but workers at the Tamworth branch of the Commonwealth Bank were keen to show off their pyjamas to the public on Friday.
Of course, it was all for a worthy cause.
The team was raising funds for The Pyjama Foundation, which offers one-on-one mentoring programs to children in foster care who need assistance with reading, writing and building confidence.
"While it can feel a little strange staying in our PJs during a work day, we're delighted to support this amazing foundation and the work they do with kids in foster care," branch manager Vesna Stanojevic said.
READ ALSO:
"We hope the local community get behind this great cause by visiting our branch and making a donation."
According to The Pyjama Foundation, more than 48,000 Australian children are currently living in foster care, and 75 per cent of those children don't finish school.
The Pyjama Foundation's tailored Love of Learning Program aims to reverse this trend, with a focus on making learning fun.
Founder and CEO of The Pyjama Foundation Bronwyn Sheehan OAM said the program seeks to show the children "they are loved, cared for and can achieve anything they put their minds to."
"We know our Love of Learning Program has the capacity to create real change in the lives of these kids," she said.
"When I first considered bringing The Pyjama Foundation to life more than 18 years ago, never did I realise the potential impact that would be made.
"Our volunteer Pyjama Angels support children in building their learning, life skills and confidence to ultimately improve the trajectory of their lives."
The Tamworth branch of the Commonwealth Bank is also selling The Pyjama Foundation pens and accepting donations throughout June.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.