Premier League: OVA sitting pretty atop the table

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
June 17 2023 - 6:00am
"If you can go nearly 60 games with one loss, it's pretty good, I suppose," OVA coach Tim Coates says of his side.
"If you can go nearly 60 games with one loss, it's pretty good, I suppose," OVA coach Tim Coates says of his side.

Oxley Vale Attunga's reaction to their 48-game unbeaten streak being snapped has been emphatic: six straight wins and a table-topping position.

