Oxley Vale Attunga's reaction to their 48-game unbeaten streak being snapped has been emphatic: six straight wins and a table-topping position.
The side's wily mentor, Tim Coates, said his players took the 1-0 round three loss to South Armidale "in their stride".
"They've been around a long time, a few of them," he said. "So they just keep doing what they do."
OVA will look to keep doing that when they travel to Armidale to face seventh-placed Demon Knights in a round 11 clash on Saturday.
Read also:
In their last start, Mushies exacted revenge on South Armidale - beating them 1-0 at Riverside.
After nine matches, Mushies have eight wins and one loss.
They are two points clear of second-placed South Armidale on the ladder.
Coates is satisfied with OVA's form.
"If you can go nearly 60 games with one loss, it's pretty good, I suppose," he said.
"The competition's a bit stronger," he added.
"But it's pretty much what we thought it would be, at the start of the year - that Westside and South Armidale would be strong, the Goats recruited well again."
He continued: "And it's good to see teams like Tamworth FC and Hillvue, who were struggling for players and form, are doing quite well."
Elsewhere on Saturday, East Armidale play South Armidale at Doody Park, Armidale City Westside meet Norths United at Harris Park 1, and North Companions and Tamworth FC clash at Marius St.
At Riverside 3A, South United and Hillve will meet.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.