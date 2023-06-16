Ethan Mills escaped the cold with his family and ended up being embraced by another family.
At Varley Oval on Saturday, the 20-year-old will line up for the third-placed Kangaroos against the first-placed Saints.
Mills linked with the Roos this season, after relocating from freezing Walcha to Tamworth following his completion of year 10.
His introduction to the Roos - a club he describes as being "like family" - has been smoother than his move to Tamworth after his father, Darryl, landed a job in the area.
"It was pretty rough to begin with," Mills said, "because Mum was still living over at Walcha to keep us [kids] in school until the year was over.
"So we were travelling all the time, back and forth. But it smoothed out once we all moved over here. And now I wouldn't go back to Walcha."
Darryl works at Goonoo Goonoo Station, while his boy landed a tyre-fitter job at Bridgestone.
Mills said he left school after finishing year 10 at Walcha Central School because he did not want to enrol in a new school for years 11 and 12.
And he [his father] was like, 'Well, make sure you get a job'. And I got in there [Bridgestone] and I haven't stopped working since.
Mills made his Kangaroos and senior debut in round one this year, when the side beat Gunnedah. The Nomads junior played on the wing in that match, but was then moved to the midfield.
His childhood friend Nicholas Buckland was in the midfield with him when the Roos edged the Swans in the last round.
Mills said Buckland "conned" him into joining the Roos.
"He's like, 'Come down, you'll enjoy it'. I come down to my first training session and I never looked back since."
Kangaroos coach Stuart Goldfinch said Mills and the club were a good fit, adding that the youngster had given "100 per cent on and off the field".
"He's a genuine nice guy and a bit of a character," Goldfinch said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
