Just Believe is set for the final assignment of his European foray and what has been a ride to remember for his local connections.
The Victorian trailblazer will be chasing his second consecutive placing when he contests the Norrbottens Stora Pris under the spectacular Midnight Sun on Sunday morning.
Speaking with TrotsVision's Ryan Phelan ahead of the race at Boden, driver Greg Sugars said Just Believe was "in great order and feeling a million dollars" after his third-place finish in the Jamtlands Stora Pris last Sunday morning, and was looking forward to a third and final Swedish bout.
"We've earned a lot of respect here with our horse from his previous run and the form experts certainly (make him) a strong top three chance, so we are not out of it that's for sure," Sugars said.
Part-owned by Tamworth's Terry Browne, Mark Lowe, David Pike, Bob Peterson, Judy McDonell and Inverell's Margot Sweaney, the gelding was, as of Friday morning, second favourite with the TAB behind Swedish star Francesco Zet ($1.25).
After travelling over to Sweden for Just Believe's run in the prestigious Elitloppet, Browne watched his 2.20am run in the Jamtlands Stora Pris from the comfort of his lounge room.
"He went magnificently," he said.
"I thought the winner was sensational. It's a grey horse and it had all the barrier advantages and we had to kick back to last, or second last when the other one galloped, but he ran on fantastically.
"So it's a Group 2 placing in Europe so that's really good."
Flicking over to that in between the World Test Championship Final between Australia and India, it was a great few hours of viewing to start Sunday for the cricket tragic.
"I watched the cricket until two o'clock, then started watching the racing channel and then watched the end of the cricket and I was so excited I didn't sleep then," he said.
He will get a bit more of a sleep-in this weekend.
Due to Boden's proximity to the Arctic Circle and the influence of the Midnight Sun - the natural phenomenon where during the summer months the sun remains visible until midnight - the meeting won't begin until late in evening.
Consequently Just Believe's race won't be until 6.45am.
Whatever happens, it has been a great ride the last few weeks for Browne and his fellow owners.
"Considering that 12 months ago he was only 90 class, and he's gone from a 90 class to right through the roof..." he said.
"It's all pretty exciting and surreal."
