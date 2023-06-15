IN the darkest hours of Sunday night, it was home to one of the region's most devastating tragedies. Less than a week later, Wine Country Drive was awash in the love of a community mourning 10 lives lost in the Greta bus crash.
Residents from Greta, North Rothbury, Branxton, Huntlee and beyond came together at a community vigil near the crash site on Thursday evening.
Chaplain Paul O'Keefe said a number of family members like grand parents and AFL club members had come to the site for the first time to grieve.
"We knew this would happen," he said. "It's been a tough day."
The horror incident sent shock waves throughout close-knit towns of the Hunter who travel Wine Country Drive on a regular basis.
A North Rothbury resident who wished to remain anonymous said they drive the road every day.
"It's so close to home, you just want to burst into tears when you think too much about it," they said.
"I got shivers this morning driving around it."
Huntlee resident Niky Ainley organised the informal gathering as a way for the surrounding community to remember the victims, thank the first responders and show support for those still in hospital.
"Let's share a hug, a tear, words and silence together," she said.
"The months ahead are going to be hard but we will come together and stand shoulder to shoulder and support one another."
The gathering was held on the grassed area on the corner of Strand Road and Wine Country Drive, in front of Huntlee Early Learning Centre, where a blanket of tributes had been laid in memory of those who died.
The makeshift memorial was filled with flowers, cards and teddy bears where grieving community members shed tears of sorrow.
A minute silence was also held to mourn those unaccounted for.
Cessnock City Council mayor Jay Suuval was in attendance and said the support from the community for the victims and families following Sunday night's tragic events has been heart-warming.
"It is extraordinary to see our community come together spontaneously at an event like this to pay their respects to the people who have lost their lives, as well as their families, and say thank you to the first responders," he said.
"We are a tight-knit community and want to pass on our sympathies and love to our neighbours in Singleton who we know are hurting so much right now."
The Singleton community was hit hardest after the loss of six locals - Andrew and Lynan Scott, Tori Cowburn, Rebecca Mullen, Nadene and Kyah McBride and Kane Symons - all who had a presence in the Singleton Roosters AFL Club.
Members of the Red Cross and NSW disaster recovery chaplaincy network were also in attendance to provide support to those grappling with loss.
Chaplain O'Keefe told the Newcastle Herald, after meeting with members of the Roosters AFL team, "their grief was overwhelming".
"There was a young person who played in the football team and she was weeping bitterly," he said.
"She was so distressed, so distraught, she actually had to hang on to one of the gentlemen there.
"That's the level of grief we're talking about. You can't imagine it unless you are in the community or you are on the front line. It is simply overwhelming."
To help shelter some of the pain being felt, mental health crisis centres are continuing to operate through Singleton and Cessnock councils at Singleton Youth Venue and Branxton Community Hall.
Another two residents also wished to remain anonymous agreed and said it still felt fresh and raw.
"We don't feel anything we feel so numb about it," they said.
"Imagine the poor families that have to drive through all the time. Imagine living in Singleton and working in Newcastle every day. It would just be so awful."
Anyone wanting to support the families and injured with a donation are encouraged to visit www.rawcs.org.au.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
