A MAN has admitted to dangerous driving causing the death of his mate in the backseat during a rollover near Tamworth.
Jayden Luke Taylor will be sentenced later this year for the crash at Borah Creek, near Manilla, just over a year ago.
The now 27-year-old appeared in Gunnedah Local Court where he was committed for sentence after pleading guilty to one count of dangerous driving occasioning death by driving in a manner dangerous.
After the plea, magistrate Te'res Sia committed Taylor to the district court for sentence, where he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment.
Taylor will front the district court in August for an arraignment to formally enter his plea.
He is not on bail.
The rollover occurred on private property on the night of June 5 at Borah Creek. A man, who was a passenger in the Toyota Hilux, died at the scene.
Taylor was charged by police from the Oxley Crash Investigation Unit after officers launched an investigation in the wake of the passenger's death.
Emergency services were called to Long Arm Road at Borah Creek about 8.15pm on June 5, 2022, after reports a passenger had been seriously injured.
It's the police case that Taylor was driving the Toyota Hilux through a paddock on private property off Mulwarree Road, when he lost control and the vehicle rolled a number of times before coming to land on its four wheels.
One passenger, an 18-year-old man, was not injured, but a second passenger suffered critical internal injuries.
Taylor and the passengers travelled to Long Arm Road to get help before emergency services arrived.
The passenger died at the scene.
Police allege the trio were hunting on private property when the rollover occurred.
Taylor was charged by crash officers in September, last year, after a three-month investigation.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
