Police have moved to reassure residents they are working closely with community stakeholders and want to eliminate vehicle thefts across the New England and North West.
The latest NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) figures paint a dire picture for the region, showing vehicle theft has hit record levels, up 67 per cent in the year to March 2023 compared with five years earlier.
But Oxley Police Superintendent Bruce Grassick said stolen vehicle data for the Tamworth Local Government Area (LGA) has actually shown a decrease since February, this year, and is down 20 per cent in the past year.
He has attributed that to close work with community stakeholder groups and the implementation of Operation Western Mongoose in response to an increase in vehicle thefts in 2021-22.
"We've done a lot of both short and long-term work in the community, extensively in the area of engagement in relation to crime prevention," Superintendent Grassick said.
READ ALSO:
Vehicle theft was an issue that had "certainly impacted this community quite heavily", however, Superintendent Grassick said community engagement activities advising how best to secure vehicles and their contents to prevent theft were starting to "pay dividends" and looked "extremely encouraging".
"It's taking time but we're seeing a positive turn," he said.
"It is important (community) relationships are developed and enhanced, but we need to continue to work with our partners because this is not a long term project.
"We all need to be working hard together in order for these crimes to abate, to stabilise - to be perfectly honest, we want to try and eliminate them altogether."
Superintendent Grassick said Oxley police work "hand in glove" with New England police and "will continue to do so".
"We're also receiving support from a number of specialist sections that regularly assist us in combating this type of crime trend - the Dog Unit, Aviation Unit and our Specialist State Crime Command," he said.
The BOCSAR statistics also noted a high number of young people involved in vehicle theft in regional NSW, and Superintendent Grassick said Oxley police were working with a number of specialised stakeholders, including Waratahs Rugby Club and the NSW Department of Education's Rugby Tackle Life, which will start in Term 4.
"It's not just about buying pizzas for the kids who come in - it's about giving them positive role models and having cultural elements brought into those programs," he said.
"We try to have people engage with their own community and have the community work with us to help prevent this type of crime."
In the past year, Superintendent Grassick said Oxley police had received additional resources including six additional officers in Tamworth, while probationary constables also regularly joined the command.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.